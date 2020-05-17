Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy angry on the set of “Mad Max”? They explain

The atmosphere was tense on the set of Mad Max: Fury Roadreleased in 2015. In a new article on the New York Times published on may 12, 2020, the film team is back on the episodes that have marked the preparation of this action film signed George Miller : filming in Australia postponed and relocated in the desert of Namibia, a director in the practices out of the ordinary, dangerous stunts, but also of the tensions between the two actors, stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy in the role of Furiosa and Max.

“There was a lot of tension, and a good number of different personalities and disputesremembers the actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. It was really interesting to sit in a truck for four months with Tom and Charlize, who have approaches that are completely different from their job.” Differences that Charlize Theron admits : “I have not had enough empathy to really, truly understand what it must have felt in taking the place of Mel Gibsonsays the actress, 44 years of age. It is scary ! And I think that because of my own fear, we have built walls to protect us instead of asking one another, ‘This is scary for you, and this is scary for me too. Let us be kind to one another’. Oddly, we functioned as our characters : it had to survive.”

Same sound of bell on the side of Tom Hardy : “I agree. With the benefit of hindsight, I think I was overwhelmed in many ways. The pressure on the two of us was sometimes overwhelmingsays the british actor, 42-year-old. She needed a better partner, perhaps more experienced. This is something that can’t be simulated.” This shoot chaotic, however, has helped to produce an action film which has won many awards, including six academy awards, after having opened the Cannes film Festival in the spring of 2015.

Charlize Theron keeps, still today, a memory in the half-shade of this experience : “Like everything worthwhile, it is accompanied by feelings are complicated. I feel a mixture of extreme happiness to have achieved what we have done and I also have a small hole in the stomach. There is still for me a certain trauma of the ‘body remembers’ linked to the shooting of this film.“