Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy recognize tensions on the set of “Mad Max”

Behind beautiful images of cinema lurk sometimes many relational conflicts. This is what Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy have experienced on the set of “Mad Max : Fury Road”.

In 2015 went out in the fourth installment of the film series “Mad Max”, “Fury Road”, always directed by filmmaker George Miller. Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy are tied for the lead poster. If their characters were to team up, the reality was quite the opposite for the players. At the time, many rumors had circulated about a supposed disagreement, especially due to several breaks in shooting.

In an interview with the “New York Times“on Tuesday 12 may 2020, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were recognized for the first time these tensions. The actress, 44-year-old revealed to have been very concerned about the scenario sought by the director. “I was incredibly scared because I had never done something like that. I think the most difficult thing between George and me was that he knew where he was going in for the movie, and I was desperate not to understand,” she confided.

A relationship based on fear

To discuss his relationship of power with his partner on-screen, Charlize Theron has put their quarrels on the account of the fear and pressure that weighed on their shoulders. “I think that because of my own fears, and put barriers between us instead of saying : “It is scary for you and for me also, let us be kind to one another.” In a certain way, we functioned as our characters : it was all a question of survival,” she added.

Tom Hardy has joined the about his partner’s screen. “What was needed was a better partner, perhaps more experienced,” said for his part the actor of 42 years. “There were so many details to deal with and we only had a little control of each situation, to the rapidity of the shots. He had to act quickly, and sometimes it was overwhelming. We had to trust to the final result”, he continued. And to conclude : “Charlize has probably been the best main character in an action film, and this title is deserved, in my opinion for his talent phenomenal, but also for George it has been clearly felt from the very beginning”.

If the filming was laborious, the film, which had been presented at Cannes, has received immense commercial and critical success. He has been rewarded many times, including at the Oscars in 2016, where he had received six statuettes, including best film and best director.

