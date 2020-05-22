Charlize Theron : Angelique in front of Jane Fonda released and Brooke Shields

2019 is coming to an end, the time has come to honor outstanding personalities ! The magazine Glamour there is a harness and has dedicated an evening to the Women of the year. Angelica Charlize Therona Jane Fonda ultrachic and Brooke Shields, crisp in minidress black, glittering, were of the party.

The night of the Women of the Year took place on Monday 11 November 2019. The distinguished guests of the event gathered at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. Many celebrities went there, including Charlize Theron.

Sublime in a dress ” Haute Couture Givenchy (fall-winter collection 2019), the actress of 44 years and future heroine of the film Scandal (in cinemas 22 January) caused a sensation on the photocall. She then received her award hands of her partner in Scandal, Kate McKinnon.

Such as Charlize Theron, Jane Fonda, recently arrested by the police for his participation in a demonstration of ecological and released, Brooke Shields, director Ava Duvernay, Niecy Nash (In their eyes), the model and mom-to-be Iskra Lawrence and many other stars have paraded on the red carpet of the evening for the Women of the Year.

Brooke Shields, irresistible in her little dress A. L. C. accessorised tights Wolford and shoes Gianvito Rossi, made the encounter of the female soccer player, world champion Megan Rapinoe.