Charlize Theron, “badass” and immortal in “The Old Guard”

The actress is wearing the new production Netflix, which, under cover of action, sends messages of inclusion in line with his beliefs.

In The Old Guard, Charlize Theron starts again in the service of a heroine “badass” and all the kick-ass after Mad Max Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. She embodies the leader of a band of immortals who, for centuries, undertakes dangerous missions to save humans.

A casting from the diversity

Activist, she will surely appreciated that this production is also inclusive. In the program : a director – Gina Prince-Bythewood – orders, a casting, resulting from the diversity, and a gay couple formed by two supermen of history. In an action movie for the general public, it is rare enough to be underlined. She will resume the role of Cipher in the ninth episode of the saga Fast and Furious, scheduled for march 31, 2021, and then will return with that of a spy in the result ofAtomic Blonde.

The Old Guardto see from the 10th of July on Netflix.