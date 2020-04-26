Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, stars of the breakfast of the named Oscars in 2020

Big names of the cinema, mixing actors and directors, went to the traditional lunch of the Oscars in Los Angeles on Monday 27 January 2020.

Although their presence is not mandatory, the stars in the running to win one of the famous statuettes golden attend almost always the traditional breakfast of the nominated for the Oscars. This year, the evening took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Monday, January 27, two weeks after the nominations for the Oscars 2020 have been revealed. In normal times, a good fifteen actors and actresses make it to this lunch, but this year, only ten were present.

Among the participants, Charlize Theron is sharply demarcated at its arrival on the red carpet. Named for the Oscar for best actress for the film “Bombshell”, the pretty blonde 44-year-old is presented in a look that’s chic and understated, consisting of a shirt with short sleeves and a skirt that is striped, signed Dior. She was also wearing a pouch monogrammée the name of the brand for which she is a spokesmodel, and a pair of shoes with a flange, and a thick belt to emphasize her hourglass figure. The actress took the pose alongside Renée Zellweger, exchanging a few laughs with the eternal interpreter of Bridget Jones, before taking their place at the table.

The two main actors of “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” also became a sensation during their visits under the flashes of photographers. Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for an Oscar as best actor, was dressed in an elegant black suit and had a pair of glasses opaque eyes on his nose. For its part, Brad Pitt, nominated in the category best actor in a supporting role (figurine) he could well win), had opted for a gray suit as well as a thick signet ring on its directory right. Quentin Tarantino was also present as named in the categories of best director and best screenplay.

For the rest, Florence Pugh (“The Girls of doctor March”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), and Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) are put on their 31 to attend the dinner of the Academy of the Oscars. The guests were able to enjoy refined dishes in a sumptuous decor, a tribute to the basketball player Kobe Bryant passed away the day before with his daughter Gianna (13 years) in a helicopter accident, and pose for a group photo at the nominees for the Oscars.

The conversation at Table 15 seems like it’ll be interesting. #OscarsLunchpic.twitter.com/T2CjEueWrT — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2020