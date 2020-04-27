Charlize Theron : check out his tip hair styled to hide its roots

The glamorous Charlize Theron would be a woman like the others ? On the night of the SAG Awards 2020, it has entrusted see not had time to redo her roots brown while her hair is blonde almost to the decks. Fortunately, her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, responsible for his bowl haircut, has had a genius idea. In order to hide the roots very dark brown of the star with blond hair, he had the idea of an accessory hair on the trompe l’oeil and hides everything.

And what could be more chic than to opt for a very luxurious jewelry. In fact, Charlize Theron, glamour long dress Givenchy Couture, which was also adorned with many jewels of the prestigious house of Tiffany& Co. The star wore several pair of earrings (she has many piercings), two bracelets (one at wrist, the other in her hair) and two rings.

Adir Abergel has therefore had the idea of pinning the bracelet in platinum and diamonds in addition to 19 carat gold Tiffany & Co to a value of more than 15 500€ depending on the Marie Claire us, on the head of Charlize Theron in order to sublimate the middle parting of her hair and hide her roots brown. Always so sublime, the actress caused a sensation with this hairstyle and stylish this accessory hair which no one had thought of yet.

Photo credits : AGENCE / BESTIMAGE