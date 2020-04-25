Charlize Theron, Clara Morgane… The week stars without makeup

Farewell fireworks ! Alicia Keys, Clara Morgane, Agathe Auproux : some stars have made the choice of using 100% natural, and risk and on the social networks.

On Instagram, there are those who are filming and take photographs in the process of putting on make-up, a little, a lot, passionately, to madness… and there are those who are proponents of the not all. Among them, Alicia Keys. The singer has made the choice to stay 100% natural in any circumstance, be it to go shopping or to recover its Grammy Awards on a scene of Los Angeles, she had at length expressed his decision in 2016, in a column published in Lenny Letters.

“Before writing my new album, I wrote a list of things that I couldn’t take it anymore. And one of them, it was the fact that women are so conditioned to having to become very thin, sexy, desirable, perfect. One of the things that I couldn’t take it was the judgment of constant women. (…) I no longer want anything to cover. Neither my face nor my mind, nor my soul, nor my thoughts, nor my dreams, nor my struggles, or my emotional fulfillment. Nothing more“, complained of Alicia Keys.

“Selfie guaranteed without any foundation” for Agathe Auproux

A sincerity, a considerable time savings and benefits for the skin – free of chemicals found in makeup – to which were joined other stars. Charlize Theron has displayed au natural on Instagram on the occasion of a Sunday in a quiet companion for her dog. Clara Morgane also, in a white bathrobe, during his stay in a luxury hotel. Agathe Auproux has accompanied her photo taken without artifice by a message full of humour : “Selfie guaranteed without any foundation nor filter nor editing or coloring or preservatives and not tested on animals”, can be read in the legend.

And they are not the only ones : Alysson Paradis, Valérie Benaïm, Drew Barrymore, Emmanuel Seigner, Hapsatou Sy, or Eve Angeli, all have said no to the make-up for life or just time for a selfie.

