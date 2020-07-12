Charlize Theron confirms that Atomic Blonde 2 is in development at Netflix

The lover or love Charlize Theron (in other words, a lot of people) will be pleased to learn that the result ofAtomic Blonde is indeed in the pipes. A few months ago, the informants of DiscussingFilm confirmed that conversations had taken place between the actress and the teams Netflix to accommodate the spy the time for a second adventure.
“We have taken Atomic Blonde 2 under the arm, and he was introduced to Scott Stuber, responsible for the original productions of Netflix for feature films. We talked a lot with him, and we launched the writing of the scenario recently. In the first film, the character was presented in a certain way, which we know still relatively little known about it. So there is a real potential to go further.”
Moreover, any adaptation of comics on Netflix remains seated in the same boat (gives Tyler Rakejust recently, even Polar) : very little looking on the content, the sign will undoubtedly attempt to propose an action film entertaining before the whole without necessarily having to attach a charter or a creative control accurate. So, good news if the artists know what they are doing, bad news otherwise. One recalls in particular that the first Atomic Blonde was mired in a scenario complicated and difficult to follow, so hopefully this second part will go to the essential.