Charlize Theron confirms that Atomic Blonde 2 is in development at Netflix

The lover or love Charlize Theron (in other words, a lot of people) will be pleased to learn that the result ofAtomic Blonde is indeed in the pipes. A few months ago, the informants of DiscussingFilm confirmed that conversations had taken place between the actress and the teams Netflix to accommodate the spy the time for a second adventure.

Tour promo for the adaptation of The Old Guard, Theron confirms, necessarily. For the time being, the project would have been validated by the broadcaster, and is currently in the process of writing – the idea, the volume would break away from the plot laid by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart in the comics The Coldest Citywhich had been used as material in the first film David Leitch.

“We have taken Atomic Blonde 2 under the arm, and he was introduced to Scott Stuber, responsible for the original productions of Netflix for feature films. We talked a lot with him, and we launched the writing of the scenario recently. In the first film, the character was presented in a certain way, which we know still relatively little known about it. So there is a real potential to go further.”

Moreover, any adaptation of comics on Netflix remains seated in the same boat (gives Tyler Rakejust recently, even Polar) : very little looking on the content, the sign will undoubtedly attempt to propose an action film entertaining before the whole without necessarily having to attach a charter or a creative control accurate. So, good news if the artists know what they are doing, bad news otherwise. One recalls in particular that the first Atomic Blonde was mired in a scenario complicated and difficult to follow, so hopefully this second part will go to the essential.