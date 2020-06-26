Charlize Theron declares his love for “the Portrait of the girl on fire” to the Inrocks

The actress explained in an interview with Inrocks be particularly affected by this romance which bears many of his humanist values.

After Amy Schumer, who was parodied with class on Instagram the scene now worship in which Adèle Haenel short while right down to the edge of a cliff, while declaring his love for Portrait of the girl on fire (“I so loved this movie. More than any other this year. Who has seen him ? “), but also Kristen Stewart, it is the turn of another american actress to sing the praises of Céline Sciamma.

In an interview with the Inrocks, Charlize Theron, to the poster of The Old Guard which will be released on 10 July on Netflix, and in which she plays a warrior immortal, said that he had seen this painting was filmed in a breathtaking four times, because it corresponds to all the values that it defends – a feminism happy, the claim of more diversity to the screen, the question of the patriarchate.

“The film does not try to explain the sexuality or the fight for a form of sexuality, or the difficulty to assume a sexuality. I felt that I was watching just a beautiful love story that had all the complexity that a romance can have, without that there can never be heaviness in the about. She films these two women with a look of such delicacy! And the two actresses are incredible. It is truly sublime “, she explained.

Words that resonate strongly with the choice of career of the actress, who plotted to Hollywood one way singular, driven by political choices – of Mad Max : Fury Road to Atomic Blonde through the recent Scandalworks who give all to their visibility and powerful women.

We are therefore looking forward to a future collaboration between Céline Sciamma and the actress of Monster – may be an action film full of empowerment of the feminine, with a cast badass – as this last has made the vow :” Three years ago, I tried to meet her after having seen Girls strip, which I also loved. I wanted to propose to him to develop something with it (…) I am sure that we will do something together “. Hopefully.