Charlize Theron denies having been engaged to Sean Penn

Years after his break-up with Sean Penn, Charlize Theron was raised at the microphone of the radio show of Howard Stern, revealing few details.

There are battery five years ago, Charlize Theron and Sean Penn split after months of a relationship very media. At the time of betrothal had even been mentioned in the press. Is wrong, as is revealed today interested main.

Interviewed at the microphone of the radio show of Howard Stern on SiriusXM, Charlize Theron has denied having been betrothed with her ex-boyfriend. “How ? This is not true, no. I have not almost got married with Sean, this is bullshit. We went out together, it’s just what we did. We had a relationship, yes. We were clearly exclusive, but it lasted not even a year. We never moved in together. I’ve never been on the point of marrying her. None of that,” said the actress, 44 years old, according to remarks reported by “People“.

“I’m too old for this crap”

After which, the actress oscar winner has admitted that getting married had never been in his plans. Now bringing up only his daughters Jackson (age 8) and August (5 years old), Charlize Theron is said to happy as well. “I never wanted to get married. It has never been something important to my eyes. With my children, I never felt alone, isolated. At this moment, my life does not give much room for (a serious relationship). For me it drives me not (to have a romantic relationship). I like to have rencards but I don’t know if I would be able to live with someone one day. To be totally honest, the person will probably need to buy a house next to mine. I don’t know if I’ll be able to manage it again. I’m too old for this crap”, she concluded with a hint of humor.

