Charlize Theron digs up the hatchet

With a been where the action movie was absent of theaters, Netflix takes things into his own hands. Charlize Theron, a band of warriors, immortals, guns, axes, and swords… on paper, The Old Guard has everything to make vibrate our heartstrings.

As the saying goes : “One is never better served than by oneself “. Netflix has been very well understood and diversifying even more its productions to appeal to the largest number. And if the platform is never stingy when it comes to making the powder speak – we can mention for example 6 Underground-or the recent stray Bullet -he still lacked the facility of a free action able to compete with John Wick and his buddies on the big screen. This is the ambition of The Old Guard, a full-length film inspired by the comics from Greg Rucka in which he signs himself in the scenario. As a figurehead, Charlize Theron continues to build a serious career casseuse of jaws having proved its worth in Aeon Flux, Mad Max : Fury Road, or Atomic Blonde.

She embodies Andromache the Scythe, aka Andy, the leader of a band of warriors, mercenaries, fighting for justice around the world… and ages thanks to their distinctive features : their immortality. We find Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), the “little young” death for the first time during the Napoleonic Wars, and Joe and Nicky (Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli) opponents in the crusades before becoming lovers. Their life underground will be put in danger when a pharmaceutical company seeks to turn them into guinea pigs and Nile (Kiki Layne), a u.s. navy discovers that she has the same gift.

History of pull on the dressing, one can say that Netflix has put the cart before the horse by not hiding its ambitions for a license for The Old Guard. In the treatment of his character until his last scene, the film never ceases to prepare the ground for a sequel. Therefore, it loses its time (a duration of 2 hours, this is not nothing) to we install items purely utilitarian to a future interest, choosing to sacrifice the narrative of this episode”. For example, we can mention the poor Chiwetel Ejiofor, mono-expressive, moreover, of which every scene cries, ” await the result “. Similarly, Joe and Nicky have a very careful limited of a scenario that prefers to reserve them for later.

A mistake forgivable if the whole gave indeed the desire to return. But The Old Guard doing well, its name, and it never exceeds the framework of a good series B that we have already seen a hundred times in the past. The narrative is agreed, filling in the specifications to appeal to its target with many choke points and some of the sequences lack a clear budget. The flashbacks of Andy warrior amazon look more like excerpts from the show Xena. One could laugh if the movie does not take much too seriously for what it tells.

It is in the old pots that we made the best of The Old Guard

Then, series B, of course, but series B effective ! Although The Old Guard’s lack of freshness, there’s no shortage of guts and has many sequences that will delight fans of the genre. At the crossroads between Highlander and the Expendables, one can even say that the film assumes its imperfections, to better emphasize its qualities at the head of which we find Charlize Theron. The actress look very 90’s for the opportunity to talk about his physical and gun or slice anything that crosses its route with envy. At his side, Kiki Layne made his first steps in the genre by offering a solid performance.

It should also acknowledge the work of Gina Prince-Bythewood, a director unknown to us, which leaves the choreography of martial arts is to express and be at the service of the scenario. This is felt particularly when fighting grouped together where we can just enjoy the coordination spectacular of warriors fight together for hundreds of years. For the time, and every action scene of The Old Guard tell something about his characters and it is rare enough to be appreciated at its just value.

Finally, we could not forget the moments of emotions of a story that, when he thinks of something other than its sequel, manages to touch just. There is enough of a scene to Matthias Schoenaerts to turn immortality into a curse or Marwan Kenzari to transcend the love in the face of homophobia. In a genre where everything seems to have already been done, The Old Guard will not revolutionize anything, but brings his stone to the edifice. To see if it will be strong enough to, with the image of his hero, withstand the test of time…