Charlize Theron dressed in the new collection Tiffany&co

By revealing there are only a few days, Tiffany’s Q1, the jeweller us completes the history of the Tiffany collection T. These new creations celebrate the reason for the iconic ” T ” leitmotiv of the pieces of jewelry of the House since the early 1980s. The jeweller never ceases to surprise and celebrate its commitment to the jewelry extraordinary, designed however to be worn all day. It is there, what there is of magic with Tiffany&Co.

It is star Charlize Theron has sported first-hand the necklace Tiffany Q1 Bafta Awards in early February in London. Today there are nine pieces in pink gold 18 carats, which are disclosed to the public. These rings and bracelets in sizes narrow or wide that include diamonds paving stones finely set by hand in a honeycomb – will delight fans. Other models will follow, including an amazing necklace fine jewelry set with diamonds of various sizes. But it will have to wait until September.

Tiffany & Co. has always fascinated the greatest of this world, from Presidents to Hollywood stars… The claw is a reference, especially since the new Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s, published in 1958, and its film adaptation, four years later, in the legendary Diamond on the couch with Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, who despised the role of the… Tiffany is in the Story.

Witness the most recent of this will, the redemption of Tiffany & Co. by the French group LVMH,

