Charlize Theron : five years later, the actress denies having engaged to Sean Penn

Monday, June 22, 2020, Charlize Theron was a guest on the radio program of Howard Stern Show. The opportunity for the actress to talk about her ex-boyfriend, Sean Penn, and put the things clear about their relationship in the past.
Together, they formed a couple that was a dream… In 2013, this is after years of friendship Charlize Theron and Sean Penn are passed to the top of the deck from a love story with the utmost discretion. After revealing to the public their romance in 2014, is a year after the duo had put an end to their love story. If many of the rumors that I wanted to Charlize Theron engaged to Sean Penn, the beautiful blonde wanted to make things clear in the revelation that none of this was true !
Questioned on the topic in the radio programme of the The Howard Stern Show in Radio, the actress exclaimed : “What ? This is not true, not. I don’t ‘to the bankruptcy married Are’, this is bullshit. No, we went out together, and this is, literally, everything that we didwe went out together.“Charlize Theron has subsequently developed : “We were in a relationship, of course. We were absolutely exclusive, but that barely lasted a year. We never moved in together. I was not going to marry her. This was nothing like that.“
The actress is ready to return to a couple ?
The host of the radio program asked her if she had never felt alone or had already thought of the idea of getting married, the response of the actor was unequivocal : “I never wanted to marry. It has never been something important to me. With my children, I have never been alone. I never felt alone.“Charlize Theron was then confided : “My life doesn’t leave much space for this kind of things. I say that, but nothing leads me to have a loving relationship. I like it when I organized the dates, but I don’t know if I could live with someone again. To be totally frank, this person would be better to buy a house near the mine. I don’t know if I could repeat, I’m too old for this shit.“Has the merit of being clear !
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron – the Night of the Met Ball / Costume Institute Gala 2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” in New York, may 5, 2014.
Charlize Theron (dressed in Dior) and her partner Sean Penn at the premiere of the film “A Million Ways To Die In The West” in Westwood, may 15, 2014.
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend Sean Penn on the red carpet of the movie “Mad Max : Fury Road” in the 68 ° International Film Festival de Cannes, Cannes may 14, 2015.
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend Sean Penn are going to dinner at a restaurant with friends in London, may 26, 2014.
Sean Penn, Charlize Theron at the gala “Hofburg Champagne” at the Life Ball 2015 in Vienna, may 16, 2015
Princess Marie Chantal of Greece, Sean Penn and Charlize Theron – the People with the fashion show, the Haute Couture collection autumn-winter 2014/2015 “Christian Dior” at the Museum Rodin in Paris. July 7, 2014
Exclusive – Charlize Theron, son Jackson and boyfriend Sean Penn are buying a frozen Yogurt after lunch at the restaurant “The Ivy”, in Santa Monica, November 19, 2014.
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend Sean Penn, the People at a party in the restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood. January 5, 2015
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend Sean Penn Premiere of the film “the Gunman” in London. On February 16, 2015
Sean Penn and his girlfriend Charlize Theron – photo session of the 40th ceremony of the César at the théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. February 20, 2015
Sean Penn and his girlfriend Charlize Theron at the premiere of “the Gunman” in Los Angeles, march 12, 2015
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn Premiere of the film “Mad Max: Fury Road” in Los Angeles on May 07, 2015
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend Sean Penn Premiere of the film “the Gunman” in London. On February 16, 2015
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend Sean Penn on the red carpet of the movie “Mad Max : Fury Road” in the 68 ° International Film Festival de Cannes, Cannes may 14, 2015.
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn kiss at the Life Ball 2015 in Vienna, may 16, 2015
Charlize Theron , Sean Penn at the Life Ball 2015 in Vienna, may 16, 2015
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend Sean Penn, the Arrival of vips in the footsteps of the movie “Mad Max : Fury Road” in the 68 ° International Film Festival de Cannes, Cannes may 14, 2015.