Charlize Theron gives his opinion on the future spin-off of “Furiosa”

The heroine’s iconic Mad Max : Fury Road will soon have the right in its spin-off, but Charlize Theron will not participate in it.

George Miller, director of the saga Mad Max and the last opus Fury Road in 2015, confirmed in may of last year the preparation of a film on the iconic character of Imperator Furiosa. As this is a prequel, Charlize Theron, aged 45 years, will leave his place to an actress who is younger by twenty years, which we do not yet know the name. The director has excluded any use of digital technology to rejuvenate the actress who plays Furiosa to the screen in 2015.

Charlize Theron is entrusted to the Hollywood Reporter Monday, July 6, on the new : “It is a hard pill to swallow, honestly. I respect George, even more so after having done this film with him. It is a master, and I do wish him the best. But it is a little heartbreaking for me, that’s for sure. I really love this character, and I am so grateful to have played a small role in its creation. She will forever be someone I think and whom I think of fondly.“

A spin-off highly anticipated

However, the actress is looking forward to the future spin-off devoted to his character : “Obviously, I would like to see this story continue, and if he feels that he must take this way, then I trust him on the way.“

Regarding the new actress, rumors evoke Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) to resume the role, as Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), but no assumption has been made official. As to Charlize Theron, we will find ourselves in a mercenary tough in the next big production, Netflix, The Old Guard, which comes out on July 10.