Charlize Theron has no desire to be in a couple for the moment

Charlize Theron is single and has no desire to fix it.

During an interview with Scott Tweedie of E! the heroine of The Old Guard gave the news of his love life, or rather, his lack of love life, by choice.

“I sincerely believe that women… are doing all alone”, has entrusted exclusively to Scott actress oscar winner for 44 years. “And I think that this idea of being in a couple, sometimes, one sees it… or the company sees it like this tip :” This is obviously a thing we need and that we wish for. “And that is not really the case for me.”

Charlize recently made headlines after making up rumors saying that she had failed to marry the actor and director Sean Penn during their romance. She said to listeners of the Howard Stern Show the rumors of an engagement were “huge c***eries” saw that they had stayed together “just one year”.

Charlize has reassured listeners by stating that she “never felt alone” and has called his children, Jackson8 years, and August3 years, of “the great loves of my life”.