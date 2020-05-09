Charlize Theron honored and brood by Nicole Kidman

At the ceremony of Hollywood Film Awards this Sunday, November 3, 2019, Charlize Theron received the award of excellence for his career in the hands of Nicole Kidman, who gave her a hug.

Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman have several times shown their complicity, particularly during pre-screenings of their film “Bombshell”, in which they share the poster on the side of Margot Robbie. This Sunday 3 November 2019, the two gorgeous blondes have made a new demonstration of their affection on the stage of the 23rd edition of the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles. Nicole Kidman has been awarded the excellence award to Charlize Theron for the whole of his career, and then gave her a hug after having submitted a tender caress on the cheek.

Charlize Theron had begun his Hollywood career in the late 1990s in films such as “the devil’s advocate” and “My friend Joe”. In 2000, she had made a name by interpreting Ashley Mercer in “Trap ” fatal”, and was awarded in 2003 the Oscar for best actress for her performance in “Monster”. More recently, the ex-fiancée of Sean Penn has been featured in blockbusters such as “Snow White and the Hunter”, or, “Mad Max : Fury Road”, completing the awareness of the general public.

Perched on high heels, red color, Nicole Kidman was radiant in her long white gown in satin with puffed sleeves, adorned with flowers in lace, while putting his shade of porcelain to the front. Charlize Theron had, she opted for a black outfit, consisting of a long tunic covered earrings sparkling in the guise of reasons, and trousers flared.

Many actors, winning prestigious awards

If Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron have made an appearance remarkable, they are not the only ones to have walked the red carpet of the event. Among the other winners of the ceremony, Renée Zellweger, eternal interpreter of Bridget Jones, has received an award for the best actress, very elegant in a sheath dress black white collar. Antonio Banderas, accompanied by his daughter, actress Dakota Johnson has him, received the best actor award. Al Pacino and Laura Dern have both been honored with the award of the best actors in secondary roles, respectively, for their performances in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”.

Shia LaBeouf has received the award for the best screenplay, the most revolutionary for his film “Honey Boy”, while Olivia Wilde, lovely in a long dress with peplum, white has been rewarded for the exceptional management of the film “Booksmart”. The prize for the best film music has been awarded to Pharrell Williams, who showed up at the ceremony in black shorts and leather jacket, with a T-shirt, signed by Mickey.

Sienna Miller, beautiful in her yellow dress, Jennifer Garner, understated, and chic all in black, and Alicia Keys, sexy with a back plunging, are placed under the flashes of photographers, and have attended the awards ceremony. Matt Damon and Christian Bale have delivered the best director award to James Mangold for his movie “Ford V Ferrari”. Robert Downey Jr and Rob Riggle acted as the show of their hand, with its legendary sunglasses covered his nose, the other with a suit and a hat with white feathers.

