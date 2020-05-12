Charlize Theron immortal in The Old Guard on Netflix

“This myth mysterious was the immortality”. These are the words obscure, spoken by the voice of the intro video The Old Guard, the latest film by the director american Gina Prince-Bythewood. Released on the account that Instagram’s promotional film, this short clip takes us back to the story of the unknown through a collection of old photographs taken on the spot of their existence. Scheduled for the 10th of July next, the original creation of the platform, Netflix is directly inspired by the graphic novel of the same name written by Greg Rucka – who has also designed the scenario of the film – and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.

The Old Guard portrayed the grim picture of a quest for survival and to immortality through a plot panting. The film takes us into the maze of time, on the steps of a group of mercenaries, immortals having passed through the centuries, dedicating their lives to protect mortals. Commissioned by the disturbing Andromache “Andy” of Scythia (Charlize Theron), the mysterious group of soldiers is engaged in a dangerous mission, alongside their latest recruit to date : a old navy the name Nile Freeman (Kiki Layne), living in the Twenty-first century, and that turns out to be, against any waiting, immortal. Among the actors, one finds, in particular the belgian Matthias Schoenaerts – known for his roles in Bullhead (2011) and in Rust and bone (2012) and the Italian Luca Marinelli, remarkable in Every day God makes (2012) and in Martin Eden (2019). And who better than oscar winner Charlize Theron to wear such a action movie to the screen ? On the one hand to the production and the other on the plateau – in the skin of Andy –, the actress takes up the weapons with a strong character and uncompromising, like that of his many roles of women in action in Prometheus (2012), Mad Max : Fury Road (2015), Fast and Furious 8 or in Atomic Blonde (2017).