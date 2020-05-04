Charlize Theron is back on the case, Weinstein : “There was no limit.”

On January 22, 2020, Charlize Theron will be returning to the cinema in the film Scandalin which it provides the answer to Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. The actress is currently in the midst of a promotional tour for this new feature film that tells the ouster of Roger Ailes, president of Fox News, after journalists accused him of sexual harassment in 2016. In a new interview with the New York Times Wednesday, 4 December 2019, the star of 44 years has brought this history of the case Harvey Weinstein.

Actress oscar winner has argued that the history of the journalists of Fox News “made him think of actresses that Harvey Weinstein would have harassed, like Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, and the way in which he chose to exclude herself or up the women against one another to maintain a system that he could dominate, she said. He has done that to everyone. Up the women against each other ? It was very, very good for that. He often said : ‘well, I talk with Gwyneth [Paltrow, NDLR] for this movie… One of his lines was to say that Renée [Zellweger, NDLR] and I had slept with him to get jobs. He had no limit. Even for the sexual favors, he pushed us against one another.”