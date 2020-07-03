Charlize Theron is badass in the trailer for The Old Guard

The new movie Netflix adapted from the comics by Greg Rucka.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming action film big-budget : The Old Guard, worn by Charlize Theronwho will in the skin of a warrior badass named Andy !

Under the guidance of Andy, a secret group of mercenaries, tightly focused and equipped with the gift of immortality is fighting for centuries to protect the world of mortals. But during an emergency mission, the extraordinary capabilities of the team are suddenly revealed to the big day. In the Face of the greed of all those who are trying to duplicate and monetize their powers out of the ordinary, Andy and the young Nile (Kiki Layne) are trying at all costs to eliminate the heavy threats on their group.

The Old Guard is based on the comic hit of the same name, written by Greg Rucka (Glénat in France). The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Output the 10th July next on Netflix.