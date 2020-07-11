Charlize Theron is bitter, Chris Evans and Lily James are inseparable… 6 actus people capital that we have almost lost this week

1 / Charlize Theron is disappointed. Charlize Theron not resume its role of Furiousthe heroine of badass Mad Max : Fury Road, in the prequel of the film in which George Miller is working on. A “hard pill to swallow”a decision “I break a little heart”said the actress to the The Hollywood Reporter. But unfortunately for Charlize, soon 45 years old, it no longer has the age of the function (even if the special effects of today make miracles !). Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) and Jodie Eat (Kill Eva) are competing to succeed him.

2 / Chris Evans and Lily James are inseparable. Since a few days, Chris Evans (Captain America) and Lily James (Downton Abbey, Yesterday) go no more out. The american actor and british actress, separated from Matt Smith, have been seen several times together in London : Daily Mail has published photos of the couple on a spree in the English capital, in the restaurant of the park (to eat an ice cream)…

3 / Kanye West was in the hands of God. After announcing his candidacy for the presidential elections in the united states Kanye West it has been said a little bit more Forbes in their ambitions. Your part is call the “Birthday Party”, “because when we win, it will be the birthday of all the world.” And your motto ? “Yes”. Kanye is anti-abortion (“because I am what it says in the Bible”) and ve in the family planning work of the Devil. It is anti – vaccine (“the mark of the Beast”). He is against the death penalty (“Thou shalt not kill”). Imagine turning the White House into a kind of Wakanda (yes, the fictional country where it is originating Black Panther). He confesses that he has never voted in his life (but only register on the electoral lists). While the assertion that God is the one who appoints the President… “We have to stop doing things that make it crazy”he says too. Finally, as colistière, Kanye West would have chosen Michelle Tidball, preacher and life coach of the bible in Wyoming (where Kanye is installed).

4 / Mariah Carey leaves her memories. It took “a life” dare to do it, but there it is : at the end of September, Mariah Carey will release his autobiography in all modesty The Meaning of Mariah Carey. What promises to be “without filter” and discuss “the ups and downs, the triumphs and the trauma, the disasters and the dreams that have helped make the person I am today”.

5 / A new Batwoman. Ruby Rose has taken the decision not to play Kate Kane, the heroine of the series Batwoman issued on CW. But not to worry, the production has already found his replacement for season 2 : will be d Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me). The actress of 33 years, it will bring your account to a new (super) heroine, Ryan Wilder, who, therefore, in the costume of the woman bat. A character described as “friendly, a bit clumsy and wild, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible”. She’s going to be a lesbian as its predecessor. And african-american, the first : “I am very proud to be the first actress black to play Batwoman on tv, welcome Javicia. And as a bisexual woman, I have the honor of joining this spectacle of revolutionary and pioneer in the community LGBTQ+.”

6 / See Gray, the father of the. The name of Jacob Anderson don’t say maybe nothing, but if you say that he was the soldier eunuch Grey Worm / Worm Grey Game of Throneshere, you see, without a doubt that it is. Actor but also a musician (under the name of Raleigh Ritchie), Jacob has recently revealed that he and his wife, actress Aisling Loftus, recently arrived to welcome their first child, a baby girl whose name has not been revealed.

