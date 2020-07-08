Charlize Theron is up for a crossover between John Wick and Atomic Blonde

Actress Charlize Theron says it is willing to participate in a crossover between “Atomic Blonde” and ” John Wick “. She is very motivated to resume his character on the occasion of this meeting explosive, which is not yet formalized.

Why a crossover between Atomic Blonde and John Wick ?

Nothing official has been release. But a crossover between Atomic Blonde and John Wick is possibleor even likely. In effect, the first John Wick is directed by David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. The latter was in charge of the staging of two other opus alone. As to Atomic Blondeit is directed by David Leitch and rightly so. Thus, the two universes have been addressed by the filmmaker, which makes things easier. Then, the two characters look the same ; it is the agent Lorraine Broughton a spy sent to Berlin in the cold war. And he is a former hitman who has lost his wife. When a thug steals his car and kills his dog, he embarks on a vendetta. They could easily evolve in a common universe. The fantasy of a fan who has nothing impractical.

Charlize Theron is up for this crossover

Charlize Theron is currently promoting The Old Guard, in which she holds the primary role. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter she was questioned on a possible crossover between Atomic Blonde and John Wick. And against all odds, she is very motivated by this meeting :

Listen, as soon as I get this proposal, I will be there. They just have to tell me where, when, and I will appear. Keanu is one of the people that I enjoy the most in the world. I love it, I respect him, I admire him and I am so grateful to have been able to make two films with him . Atomic Blonde has been influenced by John Wick. So if we can make it so that the two characters meet in a chronology that makes sense, I am totally for.

Propose a meeting between John Wick and Atomic Blonde is far from being stupid. This would even be a crossover explosive that would attract the curiosity of the fans. But for the moment, this project is not news. Atomic Blonde 2 is in development at Netflix, and the universe John Wick is always in expansion with the production of a fourth film and a series derived on the Continental. But there is nothing to prevent this meeting in a future a little more distant. The future will tell us.