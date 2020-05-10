Charlize Theron : its physical evolution in images : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

At 44 years of age, the beautiful actress of South African naturalized american Charlize Theron has starred in many films, such as Monster in 2004, Mad Max : Fury Road in 2015 or even Fast and Furious 8 in 2017. She even has her star on the famous Walk of Fame located on Hollywood Boulevard since 2005.

Charlize Theron has also been a model and is always the muse of the house of Dior. She is also the producer : it must, for example, the film Seduce me if you can 2019. In addition to conducting a professional career, the south african is mom. She has adopted two children : Jackson in 2012 and August 2015. Jackson, 7 years old, asked his mother to consider it as a girl and Charlize Theron confided to this topic Daily Mail last April : “Then lo ! I have two beautiful girls and, like any parent, I want to protect them and I want to see them succeed.”

Very different looks

Physical side, Charlize Theron has tested a lot of hairstyles, cuts and make-up different. Sometimes blonde with long hair, once brunette with a short bob and wavy… The actress loves change the head. It is even passed by the fringe, by cutting, hairstyle, and…. Almost had the head shaved in 2012. Everything goes !

Its make-up also are varied. In fact, it can alternate a look nude and a mouth as dark, then wear a red lip, bright red and move to a smoky-eye. Charlize Theron never ceases to reinvent itself and dares. We love it !

>> Check out its physical evolution

To read also :

⋙ 20 ideas of hairstyles to go to work

⋙ Hairstyle : celebrities who have changed dramatically head

⋙ Of the most beautiful make-up for back-to-2019

To see the video :

Check out the physical evolution of Estelle Lefébure