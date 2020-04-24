Charlize Theron, Keanu Reeves… These stars have had family dramas (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

As a result of the tragedies that have shattered their family, these celebrities have spoken about it publicly, or have been discrete about it.

One night in June 1991, Charlize Theron is 15 years of age : so that her father, Charles Theron, highly alcoholic, threat with a weapon his mother, and the adolescent, the latter take refuge in a room. Charles Theron pulls three times on the door of the room, before Gerda Theron, mother of Charlize, shot her husband in self-defense. All before the eyes of his daughter. No charge has been brought against the mother of the actress.

In 1999, Keanu Reeves saw a beautiful story with a certain Jennifer Syme. The couple was expecting a little girl. But at eight months pregnant, Jennifer Syme, gave birth to a baby that was born dead. A test that the couple will not be able to overcome and that will cause their separation. They remain however very close, until the death of Jennifer Syme, two years later, when the latter loses control of his vehicle.

