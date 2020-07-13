Charlize Theron makes a mockery of the plans for the sequel of the old guard – JAPANFM

In the original movies from Netflix are sometimes a little random. Of course, have received critical acclaim for their efforts as Martin Scorsese. The Irish and Spike Lee Gives 5 Bloodsbut still get a lot of terrible comedies, the films of Adam Sandler and disappointing as The last days of crime in america, Who scored a big fat zero fat, Rotten Tomatoes and has been wild for the critique.

That said, it seems that the type of action to be cornered, with Michael Bay 6 of the Metro proven to be extremely popular, Chris Hemsworth The extraction of becoming the first the over view of the platform, and Dwayne Johnson is about to enter the mix together with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the next Red notice.

Not only that, but his latest effort, Charlize Theron The old guardalready dominates the online conversation, and since that ends in a cliffhanger designed to sell a result, a large part of the discussion focused on what is going to follow. We have already heard that the streaming website was, in fact, follow-up plans, and while chatting with Total Film, Theron has admitted that they were entered into the project with the idea that it might lead to more, we are teasing you with the following:

“We entered into this discussion about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it is certainly something that excites us, ” he said.

Click to enlarge

During this time, the director Gina Prince-Bythewood also had something to say about the upcoming film, explaining that the plot will continue to the graphic novel, and will focus on Quynh.

“It’s going to be based on the graphic novel,” he said to GamesRadar + in the suite. “In terms of what Greg has written, Quynh [the immortal hero who was trapped at the bottom of the ocean] a high chief [as seen in the movie’s last scene]and this raises problems, absolutely. But also, has a deep rooted history that deals with problems in the world, which brings even more bad guys that are not with the immortality, so that is a balance which is very cool between the two, in the graphic novel. ”

Therefore, it seems that they have prepared many interesting things for us, with The old guard 2and even though Netflix has not made any kind of official announcement for the moment, it seems that it could come at any time. Especially given the magnitude of the success of the film. After all, the company would be appropriate to take advantage of the enthusiasm and the momentum.