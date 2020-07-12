Charlize Theron mom “present and involved” : its small confidences about her two children

Actress with success soon to the poster of The Old Guard on Netflix, Charlize Theron confided about his role as a principal in the columns of Télé Star : the mother of two children.

It is his “main business”. Actress oscar winner for the film varied that no longer has anything to prove to the film, Charlize Theron will soon be in the poster The Old Guard who will come out on Netflix. A new action role for the actress, 44-year-old as she loves them, especially since Mad Max : Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. However, if his career has an important place in his life, his two children occupy the place of first choice.

In 2012, Charlize Theron became the proud mother of Jackson, a little boy she adopted in South Africa, before becoming a mom for the second time in 2015, a little girl, August. Two children that she keeps away the more possible from the media coverage consistently that generally live the children of the stars, but she does not hesitate to speak to show how proud she is of them. “For the moment, Jackson has chosen to focus on the music, and August is well on the way to becoming a dancer”has she told in the columns of Tv Star, on newsstands Monday, July 13.

Charlize Theron can count on her mother

However, if she tries to be a mother “present and involved” in all that his children want to do, Charlize Theron admits to having some trouble to manage her career and her family life. However, the actress can count on the support of her own mom. “I am lucky that my mother is extremely presented, “she explains. She does not hesitate to help me on a regular basis”. Raised by his mother who has killed her husband in a case of self-defense because he was violent, Charlize Theron has never been ashamed to discuss this tragic incident. And she decided later to follow a precious advice that her mother gave about their relationship : “I was raised by a mother who always told me : ‘Don’t le'”, she said in an interview.

Full Interview to be in your magazine Tv Star on newsstands and in digital version on Monday 13 July.

