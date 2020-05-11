Charlize Theron – News, photos, videos, biography…

Charlize Theron is an actress producer and model in south africa. She was born on 7 August 1975 in Benoni. She is a naturalized american since 2008.

His native language is afrikaans and second language is English. His parents were owners of a road construction company and Charlize spent a lot of time with the labourers who worked for them. On contact, it also learn xhosa, a language is tonal in southern Africa. She grew up on the farm of his parents and is finally sent at the age of 12 years at the National School of the Arts Johannesburg. There, she developed a passion for the arts and especially dance, that she began at the age of 6 years old by taking ballet classes.

Subsequently, the family situation is deteriorating. His father’s dark in the alcohol and starts to beat his mother. One day, in 1991, Charlize comes home from school for the weekend. Powerless, she witnessed the violence of her father towards her mother. This last, in self-defense, then catches a gun and fires at her husband. It kills, but no prosecution is undertaken.

Modeling

At the age of 16, Charlize won her first contest in modeling. She then takes off to Italy to represent his country at the International New Model Today. It still wins after the contest and is offered the opportunity to become a professional model. She left the school and, accompanied by her mother, flew to Milan to begin his career.

Shortly after, his mother returns to South Africa during that Charlize moved to Milan and travel around the world for his work.

At the end of a year, Charlize returns to her first love : dance. She enrolled at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York, but continued, in the same time, to do a few photo sessions to finance his stay in the United States.

At the end of eight months of intensive courses, Charlize injured his knee and should draw a line on his career as a dancer.

She moved to Miami and resumes its life as a supermodel, but she quickly realizes that this perspective of the future does not interest them.

Cinema

In 1994, she moved to Los Angeles in hopes of starting a career as an actress. But times are tough and nobody wants to give him a chance. Due to the anxiety, the health of Charlize degrades over a period of months : she is the victim of many ulcers which weakened. At the end of a crisis of nerves in a bank where the cashier refuses to cash a cheque, it is identified by the agent John Crosby who claims to be able to help. He sends it to participate in acting classes and encourages her to work on the camouflage of his accent afrikaans, very pronounced at the time.

In 1995, Charlize accepts a role in a pilot episode for a series called Hollywood Confidential. But this last will not be finally accepted.

Meanwhile, she turns in many commercials for the brands Axis, or Martini.

She made her real movie debut in 1996, taking a secondary role in the thriller Two Days in The Valley. It connects the same year with a small role in That Thing You Do! directed by the actor Tom Hanks. His game is so praised by the critics and by Tom Hanks himself.

In 1997, she co-starred of The devil’s advocate with the greats : Al Pacino or Keanu Reeves. This role, although more complex than the previous ones, marks the progression of his career to roles more rewarding.

In 1999, the actress is tying the shoots on films like Celebritydirected by Woody Allen, or even Intrusion.

In 2000, Charlize turns in Trap fatal alongside Ben Affleck. It embodies there’s finally a first role that allowed him to show the true extent of his talents.

The year 2003 marks a turning point in the career of Charlize Theron. It rotates in Turning to the Italian which is a big commercial success, but most importantly she embodies the persona of the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster. To inhabit the role, Charlize has been transformed : it has taken 15 pounds and reshape the face with silicone implants. It has also greatly documented on the life of the slayer to be the more faithful as possible to his personality. This film has an international impact and earned him the win the Oscar for best actress in 2004. Always for Monstershe pockets, in the same year, the Golden Globe the best actress award.

In 2004, she starred in the biopic Me, Peter Sellers and is offered a second nomination for the Golden Globes.

In 2005, she was nominated for the second time for an Oscar for best actress for her performance in The Case Of Josey Aimes.

After an off-peak period of a few years during which they chained small roles or films mixed, Charlize is back on the front of the stage with two blockbusters in 2012 : Snow white and the huntsman and Prometheus that carton both at the box office.

In 2015, alongside Tom Hardy, she played the strong character of Imperator Furiosa in the new Mad Max: Fury Road, that is a huge success. The film won six Oscars !

In 2017, Charlize plays in the last pane Fast and Furious that is a cardboard.

Up to now, the actress has won not far from thirty awards throughout his career.

Privacy

In the 1990s, she had a relationship with actor Craig Bierko.

From 1997 to 2001, she is in a relationship with Stephan Jenkins, the lead singer of the band Three Eye Blind.

In January 1999, she posed nude and appeared on the cover of the magazine Playboy.

On November 18, 2008, she was named “messenger of peace United Nations” for its commitment to poor children in South Africa and she is involved heavily in the fight against aids.

From 2001 to 2010, Charlize Theron is living a long and discreet love story with the actor, irish Stuart Townsend.

In march 2012, in South Africa, she became a mother by adopting a little girl named Jackson.

In January 2015, her relationship with Sean Penn is formalized, but their break-up is announced in June 2015.

In August 2015 it will again adopt a little girl named August.

Charlize is also the muse of the perfume I love Christian Dior and member of the association PETA, which advocates for the rights of animals.