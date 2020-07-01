Charlize Theron : Output hidden with his daughters that have grown well

Last march, California was the first u.s. State to enforce the confinement to the population in conditions, however, more lax than France. Since then, the country continues to experience an outbreak of cases… To such a point that the democratic governor of the State, Gavin Newsom, has taken on new measures. Actress Charlize Theron has without doubt benefited from a final output before you find the doors closed in front of the bars and restaurants…

June 20, 2020, the star of films Monster, Mad Max: Fury Road or Snow white and the Huntsman has been seen in output in the streets of Los Angeles. The star of 44 years of age, all dressed in black and white sneakers to the feet, had put a mask color on the face to protect the Covid-19. At her side her two children : Jackson, his 8 year old daughter who is transgender (she had also revealed her transidentité 2019) without a protective mask, and his daughter August (4 years old), with a mask in white fabric. Girls adoptive, that the star avoids too exposed and which have gained numerous inches !

The small family went to the famous restaurant Nobuin Malibu, for dinner. A nice meal out with the girls, Charlize Theron having the greatest difficulties to find a lover. The star has recently put an end to a rumor persistent that it had been a long time engaged to actor Sean Penn. “Bullshit“, she assured.

This outing at the restaurant may well be the last for the actress before a time. In effect, the United States has the greatest difficulty to stem the pandemic of sars coronavirus. To this day, on american soil, an estimated 2.6 million new cases were recorded in 128 103 dead. In California, there are 216, 000 cases. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered, on the 28th of June, the closure of bars in the counties of Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare. It was also in the viewfinder the beaches of the State, and could announce new measures on other types of establishments such as restaurants…