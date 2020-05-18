Charlize Theron publishes a rare photo of his daughter, Jackson

Charlize Theron a lot of memories of her first child associated with the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road.
Last Thursday, the great actress, has celebrated the five years of the action film in which she has played in 2015. “5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road came out. As you now know, filming was grueling and intense, but it was really worth it”, she wrote to accompany a photo of her dressed as her character Furiosa. “I found some of my favorite moments behind the scenes #tbt.”
Among the photos, there is one of Charlize’s meeting Jackson, her first child. In march 2012, we learned that she had adopted the little girl, a few months before the beginning of the shooting of the remake of the franchise Mad Max.
“I became a mother just before you start the shoot”, she said in the caption. “At least my child will be able to say :” I spent a good part of the first year of my life in a War Rig. “”
If the star has hidden the face of his girl with a heart, this is a rare photo of her, as Charlize keeps her children away from the bright lights of Hollywood and limited to a maximum of posts about them. In addition to Jackson, the actress is also the mother of the small Augustadopted in 2015.
In 2019, the star of Scandal referred to the gender identity of his child, who has been labeled a boy at birth.
“Yes, me too I thought it was a boy,” explained Charlize the Daily Mail at the time. “Until she looks me in three years and tell me :” I’m not a boy ! “”
“So here it is ! I have two wonderful daughters that I want to protect and see flourish, like any parent,” she added.
Charlize was explained later why she had decided to speak publicly in PrideSource : “The story of my daughter is her story, and one day, she will tell if she wishes. As a mother, I found it important that the world uses the right pronouns for the qualifier.”
The star continued : “the More she grew and the more it was difficult for us to see that the people writing on it by using the wrong pronouns, and also the fact that I kept talking to her using the wrong pronoun. That was really injured. I don’t want to be that kind of mother, which is why I said what I said at the time.”