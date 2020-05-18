Charlize Theron publishes a rare photo of his daughter, Jackson

Charlize Theron a lot of memories of her first child associated with the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Last Thursday, the great actress, has celebrated the five years of the action film in which she has played in 2015. “5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road came out. As you now know, filming was grueling and intense, but it was really worth it”, she wrote to accompany a photo of her dressed as her character Furiosa. “I found some of my favorite moments behind the scenes #tbt.”

Among the photos, there is one of Charlize’s meeting Jackson, her first child. In march 2012, we learned that she had adopted the little girl, a few months before the beginning of the shooting of the remake of the franchise Mad Max.

“I became a mother just before you start the shoot”, she said in the caption. “At least my child will be able to say :” I spent a good part of the first year of my life in a War Rig. “”