Charlize Theron ready to play John Wick for Netflix ?

Atomic Blonde 2 on Netflix ? In an interview granted to SlashFilmsthe director David Leitch (John Wick, Hobbs & Shaw but also Atomic Blonde) said that a sequel to his pull with Charlize Theron was well in development, and that it should most definitely land on a website of svod. Inevitably, we all think to Netflix.

“A sequel is still in discussion“he confides. “A site of streaming is involved. I don’t know all the details. I have just been hired for the first film, but my wife and partner Kelly McCormick will remain involved I am sure as a producer. This is how I got the job the first time. We’ll see what happens“.

SlashFilm argues that the production ofAtomic Blonde 2 would be launched in late 2020 early 2021. For a budget of $ 30 million, Atomic Blonde had collected 100 in the world. A success at the level of the one of the first John Wick.

Atomic Blonde 2 is to be found on Netflix is not illogical in view of the desire of the platform to propose action films with stars (Spenser Confidential by Peter Berg with Mark Wahlberg, 6 underground by Michael Bay with Ryan Reynolds, Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck or Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth produced by the brothers Russo).

Remains to be seen whether David Leitch will have the time to perform Atomic Blonde 2 between John Wick 4 supposed to come out in may 2021, Hobbs and Shaw 2 that Dwayne Johnson has teasé and the possible The Division with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain that Netflix will produce and who will not come out at the cinema.

Another link which unites Netflix and Atomic Blonde 2 : Charlize Theron. The actress produced with her company Denver and Delilah Productions series Mindhunter and Girlboss.

