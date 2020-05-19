Charlize Theron regrets that no director will be nominated at the Globes

To paraphrase Beyoncé : “Who runs the world ?! Girls !”

Unfortunately, many complain that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association not to share this opinion with the next Golden Globes. Monday, the nominees at the awards ceremony have been announced, and if we had the right to the usual lot of surprises and snobés, the absence of female directors in the category of Best filmmaker has shocked more than one.

Among the nominees this year, we find Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for It was a time… in Hollywood. A lot of people have quickly expressed their disappointment not to find any woman, including Charlize Theronthe actress Scandal, who spoke on the subject with the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s hard. It is very, very hard,” she shared about the non-representation of women directors. “And I find that it is very frustrating when one remembers that the filmmakers have already been trying to be more numerous. They represent 10 % of directors in Hollywood, and when one has a good year like this year with great works, it is incredibly frustrating.”