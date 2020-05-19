Charlize Theron regrets that no director will be nominated at the Globes

To paraphrase Beyoncé : “Who runs the world ?! Girls !”
Unfortunately, many complain that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association not to share this opinion with the next Golden Globes. Monday, the nominees at the awards ceremony have been announced, and if we had the right to the usual lot of surprises and snobés, the absence of female directors in the category of Best filmmaker has shocked more than one.
Among the nominees this year, we find Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for It was a time… in Hollywood. A lot of people have quickly expressed their disappointment not to find any woman, including Charlize Theronthe actress Scandal, who spoke on the subject with the Los Angeles Times.
“It’s hard. It is very, very hard,” she shared about the non-representation of women directors. “And I find that it is very frustrating when one remembers that the filmmakers have already been trying to be more numerous. They represent 10 % of directors in Hollywood, and when one has a good year like this year with great works, it is incredibly frustrating.”
The star continued his thought : “No woman wants to be nominated because it is the right thing to do. It’s really anything. It didn’t work. It is very hard, and I think it’s unfair, and that is why this fight must not stop. It is necessary to continue to make noise until we are heard and that these stories are recognized.”
On the fact that his film Scandal put forward the liberalization of women, but is directed by a man, Charlize is estimated that all the world can tell a story by putting themselves in the place of someone else.
“I am convinced of this : the need for women to have more opportunities does not prevent the men of these stories,” says the actress. “According to me, women should have more opportunities, but I do not believe that they are the only ones that can tell stories of women that men can only talk about men. I don’t think it would appeal to Ava DuVernay. She has made a film on the acquittal of five of the Central Park.”
The feeling that Charlize is shared by dozens of other women in the film industry, and yet the HFPA justifies its choice. “What happened, is that we do not vote according to sex,” said Lorenzo Soria, the president of the HFPA to Variety. “We vote based on the film and its success.”
Among the filmmakers snobées this year, we find Lulu Wang of Farewell, Greta Gerwig for The girls of Doctor March, Lorene Scafaria for Queens, Alma Har’el for Honey Boy and Olivia Wilde for Booksmart.
Find the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2020 here.