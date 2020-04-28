Charlize Theron remembers the worst date of his life

Sixteen years after his coronation to Monster, Charlize Theron has been named to the Oscar for best actress this year for her role engaged in Scandal. Out trays, the actress relishes every moment with his two children : his son Jackson (age 8) and daughter Auguste (4 years), it has adopted only in 2012 and 2015. In appearance, it all seems to succeed to the actress of 44 years ! Everything, except love. Still single and in search of the soul sister, the lovely blonde has returned on the plateau of Jimmy Kimmel, on his worst rencards. Reminiscing of the evening, lived there nearly 20 years, the actress did not contain his tears.

Charlize Theron remembers the worst application of a suitor

“I went to this appointment in my twenties with this guy who was really very beautiful. I was ecstatic”said the actress when Jimmy Kimmel asked him to tell about his worst date (at 5’12” video). The actress continues her story : “He took me out to dinner, we ate. It was very nice. I thought : ‘Everything’s going great’. Then I brought her home to me and you know, I’ve somehow made it clear that I would not be against a kiss”. She adds : “We started kissing and it was very good. Of a sudden, he steps back and I whisper : ‘Kiss my nose'”. With tears in her eyes by telling this funny story, the actress says : “I swear on my life that this is a true story !”. “I have not forgotten this man because I’ve never met someone else who loves that he kisses her languidly on the nose. I’ve never seen someone else who requested it”adds the actress. The man in question, very serious, has not failed to destabilise the young woman : “I didn’t want to do anything to strip so I gave him a little kiss on the nose, but he wanted more : ‘No, make love to my nose'”. Definitely the kiss the strangest of his life !

Single, Charlize Theron has “no desire to make concessions”

His celibacy, she speaks very freely. If the rumors have a time imagined a relationship with Brad Pitt, another single coveted in Hollywood, the ex of Sean Penn regrets that no man take “his courage in both hands” and seduces her. During a recent interview with TéléLoisirsshe confided to be “open to meet someone”. “I would like to find my other half and spend the rest of my life in his company”she added, before to qualify his remarks : “Nevertheless, I refuse to compromise my integrity or what I am. I have no desire to make concessions. Today, my life is much too beautiful to let someone trample”. Single for the past ten years, the actress and mother of the family is not ready to revise its requirements at a discount.

