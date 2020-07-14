Charlize Theron replaced by an actress younger in Furiosa Prequel and we don’t agree with that (Badassery knows no age limit)

Age is just a number. But try to tell that to Hollywood. Be a witness: Charlize Theron was ousted as Furiosa in the future prequel on the character. In its place, the filmmaker George Miller would have cast an actress for twenty years.

Theron has built a strong reputation as a star of action films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Blonde atomicand The old guard despite the fact that “this is not a kind of very lenient in regard to women”, as she told the Hollywood Reporter.

Hearing that she would not resume her role of Furiosa was “difficult to swallow”, she admitted. “It’s a little heartbreaking, that’s for sure. I really love this character and I’m so grateful to have played a small role in its creation. She will forever be someone I think and whom I think of fondly. “

What we want to know is if Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci could all be “aged” for The Irishwhy Theron couldn’t he receive the same treatment and play a young Furiosa? The player of 44 years (who doesn’t look a day over 30 years) has hardly need to be aged in any way, and certainly not to the same intensity as these guys. Flee Theron is sexism in film and ageism at its worst.

In regards to the stars of the action-men, we don’t seem to worry about a few wrinkles if they are men. Look at Keanu Reeves; he can continue to play John Wick even if it becomes more and more grizzled. And it can also come back to play Ted in the Bill & Ted franchise more than 30 years after the release of the original film without an audience so much as blinking an eye! (Again, it is Keanu, aka the new Jesus of the Internet. It may come as it is anytime, anywhere, and the fans will fall on him.)

We’re disappointed not to see Theron embody again the captain of the merciless war on the silver screen. The film may think that it has exceeded its peak, but we know that the badasserie has no age limit.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

