Charlize Theron said that her children have become “little warriors” in the middle of the movement Black Lives Matter

Charlize Theron appeared in the episode of Monday The show tonight and discussed the way in which she speaks of the movement Black Lives Matter with her daughters adoptive Jackson, 8 and August, 5.

“The day I became a parent, I swore that I would tell them the truth always, in a way that they might manage,” said the actress of 44 years. “I have the impression that this is an important moment for them – for all of us. “

The winner of an Oscar then explained how her children, both black, have a “consciousness” and how parents can ” forget how the children are aware “.

“I wanted them to know what it was, what happened to George Floyd and many, many other black bodies that had died from this violence, ” said Theron. “I wanted them to have an awareness of the injustice and the injustice of it all. ”

While Theron has admitted that ” there is a part to say a part of this ugliness in the world that would make them grow a little faster than they should or would have had “, she said, “this is too important a time to not be completely transparent.” the Bomb The star also said that her children had very well-managed conversation.

“I think it was heartbreaking at the beginning,” said Theron. “They could not understand that people would let something like that happen. I become emotional just thinking about them because that is really ultimately what this is. How can we allow something like this to occur on our watch? “