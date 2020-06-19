Charlize Theron said that her super-hero immortal in the old guard is rooted in reality – JAPANFM

LESU LEGO® Super Heroes DC Universe 76046 Heroes of Justice : the battle in the sky – Lego Fnac.com : LEGO® Super Heroes DC Universe 76046 Heroes of Justice : the battle in the sky – the Lego. Purchase and sale of toys, games, juvenile products. Discover the Universe Playmobil, Lego, FisherPrice, Vtech, as well as major brands of baby care : Chicco, Bébé Confort, Mac 92,23 €

Remember the movies of super-heroes? They were fun, isn’t it? In a development that would have seemed unbelievable in the beginning of the year, we have seen a long drought in 2020, with just Birds of prey and Injected blood squeaky before locking COVID-19. This means that the blockbusters of the super-hero of 2020 as Black widow and Wonder Woman 1984 have been returned to later in the year, leaving almost no super-heroes before us.

But there is light on the horizon. Although there may not be a super-hero on the big screen, there’s a superhero movie Netflix Original coming up next month in the form of The old guard. Based on the comic book of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, it follows a group of mercenaries who are secretly immortal centuries-old skills of combat crazy and able to heal from any injury.

Charlize Theron plays the role of their leader Andromache of Scythia, known under the name of “Andy” in modern times. Despite the high-concept of the photo, she explained in an interview with Empire Magazine that what had so attracted her in this role was his anchor.

“My first reaction when I read The old guard graphic novel was that I felt that there was something very rooted in Andy. This is what excited me: despite the concept, it felt real, and not “fantasized”. Then, I tried to bring him a real exhaustion, and not to get bogged down in the idea that she has lived thousands of years, she has seen it all and she knows all types of martial arts. “

Theron continued to tease also the action of the film, stating that they have worked with the combat team John Wick. As Theron rightly said, these guys are currently regarded as “the best in the industry”, which is a good sign that The old guard will not skimp on the kicks. Of course, Theron herself is not at rest in regard to the action, having won universal praise for his performance as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road and continue to play in The fate of furious and Blonde atomic.

Those who have long memories will remember that this is not the first role of super-hero, Theron. She appeared in 2008 Hancock as a woman empowered by the hero owner of Will Smith and has one of the battles the coolest of the film.

Now, The old guard looks great, so I’ll definitely be there on July 10, during his first on Netflix.