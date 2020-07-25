Charlize Theron Says She Was Asked To Do Six More Weeks Of Car Training Than Male Co-Stars

Charlize Theron recalled feeling “insulted” when the producers of The Italian Job remake tried to get her to do six weeks more car training than her male co-stars.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared alongside Edward Norton, Jason Statham, and Mark Wahlberg in the 2003 Heist film – and revealed that one of her male co-stars vomited after an intense driving stunt.

Theron said the experience made her realize how women are treated in the action movie genre but prompted her to “outdo all those guys.”

Image:

The actress revealed that her co-star Mark Wahlberg vomited after a driving stunt

Speaking on a Comic-Con @ Home panel, she said: “Of course The Italian Job has been a great experience, in the sense that I realized there are still so many misconceptions about women in the genre, although in this film the action is really based on the cars.

“We had to do a lot of things physically. The only good thing that came out of this experience was that there was real pressure to pull off these stunts with the actors.

But she said there had been an ‘unfair process’, remembering,’ I was the only woman with a bunch of guys and I vividly remember having the schedule in our pre-production and they had me scheduled for six more weeks of car training than any of the guys.

“And it was so insulting. But it was also the thing that set my ass on fire. And I was like ‘okay you wanna play this game? Let’s go ‘. And I pointed it out. drive all these guys. ”

Learn more about Charlize Theron

Theron, who also starred in Mad Max: Fury Road and Prometheus, said she was proud of her conduct in the film.

After completing a particularly impressive stunt, she said, “It was a huge moment to feel like ‘yeah, we can do it all’. And women are so unfairly thought or treated when it comes to gender. “

:: Listen to the Backstage podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

The Hollywood star claimed Mark Wahlberg was forced to stop and vomit during an intense drive-thru training session.

Theron, who won the 2003 Oscar for Best Actress for portraying a serial killer in Monster and recently starred in Netflix hit The Old Guard, said the stars’ perception of female action had changed in recent years.

“The good news now is that we’ve kind of changed the gender for women. I think there is great evidence where we now know that you can no longer hide behind ignorance. Audiences love these films, ”she said.