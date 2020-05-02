Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Ratajkowski… The most beautiful looks spotted on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020

On the occasion of the legendary Oscars 2020, all of Hollywood was output. Zoom on the most beautiful outfits worn by stars during the evening.

This Sunday, 9 February 2020 was the 92nd academy awards ceremony in Hollywood. At this event, which reward every year the biggest names in the movie, many stars were gathered together. Appointed or invited, the celebrities have taken to the game of the photocall before setting foot on the red carpet.

The stars on their 31 to the evening of the Oscars 2020

If Renée Zellweger, big winner of the evening walked home with the prize of “Best actress” for her role as “Judy Garland” in the film “Judy”, she is not the only one to be noted. Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Penélope Cruz or Salma Hayek have also charmed the audience of photographers present. All of them had wagered on stylish outfits at the height of the event. The new face of Dior, Charlize Theron has also appeared in a black dress designer of the fashion house. Moreover, the French brands had the rating since Léa Seydoux wore an outfit two-color, signed Chanel.

The evening Vanity Fair, the place of all the extravagances

If the Oscars had watchword for elegance, the evening Vanity Fair organised following the event that gives rise to all the extravagances. The all-white casting of Emily Ratajkowski, the maintenance is completely transparent to Hailey Baldwin in passing through the feathered dress of Paris Jackson, the stars have put the package.

We’ll let you discover the looks the most beautiful but also the most surprising of the night of the Oscars 2020.