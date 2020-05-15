Charlize Theron shares a photo of her with her daughter… Britney Spears goes better containment than the rest of the world…

Actress Charlize Theron at the Oscars 2020 — Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



May 15, 2020

Charlize Theron shares a rare photo of her with her daughter Jackson

Charlize Theron was not really in the habit of revealing her private life on social networks. But the actress has made an exception on Thursday by unveiling a photo, taken on the set of Mad Max : Fury Road, where we see her cuddling her daughter, Jackson.

“I became a mother just before the shooting began. At least my child can still say “I have spent the majority of my first year on a platform of” war “, she posted in the caption of the image.

The last photo date Jackson and August, his other daughter, adopted respectively in 2012 and 2015, back in 2016, on the occasion of the Day of the Adoption.

Britney Spears spends a better containment than the rest of the world

Britney Spears doesn’t seem to suffer too much from confinement, in any case, judging by his latest posts Instagram. The pop star has posted a series of photos where she appears currently lounging in a bikini in the swimming pool (with breathtaking views of the landscape of Thousand Oaks, California). As a guest-star, muscled and seemingly oiled, we also see her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari, who also takes advantage of the view.

“What a beautiful day !!! God bless you “, has posted the interpreter of Toxic in the caption of the images, dreamy.

Kim Kardashian shared photos of her and all of her children confined

You ask how is the secluded life of Kim Kardashian with her four children ? His latest shoot for the magazine Vogue to give you an idea. The star of the tv reality show pose with North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm for a series of adorable photos.

Absent images, however, Kanye West, the father. It seems that the “lockdown” has put a strain on the couple wealthy. As the relays Cosmopolitanthey would ” need space “. This should not be too difficult to view

the immense property which they enjoy.