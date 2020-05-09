Charlize Theron stunning in a dress made of feathers

Kim Lee
Charlize Theron made an appearance noticed at the ceremony Glamour”s Women of the Year Awards Monday.

Actress oscar winner was stunning in a gorgeous dress in feathers white signed Givenchy. The star of 44 years has never been so beautiful.

See below the stunning photos of the star :

Charlize Theron

Evan Agostini – CP Images

Charlize Theron

Jennifer Graylock – CP Images

Remember that Charlize Theron will give the reply to Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in the film Bombshellon display over the next 20 December.

