Charlize Theron : the truth about her relationship with Sean Penn

It was in 2014 : Sean Penn and Charlize Theron officialisaient their relationship. In front of the objectives of photographers, the couple ultra-glamorous spinning the perfect love. In the interview, they told how this relationship had changed their lives. So much so, that rumors of an engagement began to bruisser. And then surprise, in may 2015, it was learned finally that the two actors came to separate.

Interviewed on the radio on Sirius XM, the actress is back on this relationship and his alleged engagement to Sean Penn : “I have not failed to get married with Sean, this is bullshit ! We went out together, that’s all. We had a relationship, yes, but it didn’t last much more than a year. We have never lived together and I’ve never been on the point of marrying her. Nothing of all this. “A nice development.

And if Charlize Theron doesn’t want to marry Sean Penn six years ago, she did not intend to do that with someone else today : “I never wanted to get married. It has never been something important to my eyes. With my children, I never felt alone, isolated. At this moment, my life does not give much room for a serious relationship. For me it moves me not. I like to have rencards but I don’t know if I would be able to live with someone one day. To be totally honest, the person will probably need to buy a house next to mine. I don’t know if I’ll be able to manage it again. I’m too old for this crap. “The next is prevented.