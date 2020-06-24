Charlize Theron : this French director, with whom she dreams to work

Charlize Theron is not insensitive to the work of a French filmmaker. On the contrary, it is even rather admire and dream to work with. Check out who it is.

The French cinema has not said its last word. Though it is sometimes mocked, some feature films out of the lot and even have the coast-to-coast and overseas. A true cinephile, Charlize Theron does not stop at the borders of his country of adoption. The French cinema – or at least one of its directors – seems to have captured the heart of actress. This is Céline Sciamma, whose last film Portrait of the girl on fire upset Charlize Theron. ” This is one of my favorite movies, it’s incredible, I’ve seen it four times “, she says in the columns of the Inrockuptibles on Wednesday 24 June. The actress in the painful past is estimated that this long film” is everything [elle se bat] “.

For the past few years, Charlize Theron is indeed involved in the status of women, for gender equality and the reversal of gender stereotypes. ” The film does not try to explain the sexuality or the fight for a form of sexuality, or the difficulty to assume a sexuality. I felt that I was watching just a beautiful love story that had all the complexity that a romance can have, without that there is never of heaviness in the about “if enthusiasm does it. In addition to the talent” amazing “of the two actresses, Adèle Haenel, and Noémie Merlant, Charlize Theron wished, therefore, to commend the work and the” next to such finesse “by Céline Sciamma. The passion of Charlize Theron for Céline Sciamma didn’t yesterday.

” I’d love to work with her, she is amazing “

It was in his previous film, Girls strip as the ex of Sean Penn was conquered. ” I am a fan of the work of Céline Sciamma. Three years ago, I tried to meet after having seen Girls strip, which I also loved “, she says, assuring him to have then “ proposed to develop something “as a whole. And then their paths again crossed in the beginning of the year, during the awards season of the american cinema. Always so appreciative French filmmaker, Charlize Theron, therefore, has not failed to start him a call. ” I am sure that we will do something together. I’d love to work with her, she is amazing “, does it dream with our colleagues. A project that is expected with great impatience !