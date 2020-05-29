Charlize Theron totally transformed for his new movie (PHOTO)

When it comes to transform themselves physically for a role, Charlize Theron not kidding. It remembers his enlaidissement and weight gain to dramatic to embody the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the film Monster in 2003. A composition bluffing which won the Oscar for best actress. More recently, she sported an amazing look to interpret the character of Furiosa in Mad Max : Fury Road. For his next film, the beautiful South African has completely changed facial features ! In Bombshell, expected in French theatres on January 29, 2020, Charlize Theron plays the role of Megyn Kelly, a former journalist and star of Fox News. In 2016, Megyn Kelly had reported being the victim of harassment on the part of the owner of the channel, Roger Ailes. A case which had made great noise at the time, pushing Roger Ailes to resign. Directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers), Bombshell traces this history from the point of view of three female characters.

In addition to Charlize Theron, we find Nicole Kidman, who plays the journalist Gretchen Carlson, the origin of the first public accusations of sexual harassment aimed at Roger Ailes, and Margot Robbie, in the role of imagination, a producer of the chain. In the very enigmatic trailer, where no word is uttered between the three actors but where the voltage is already present, we can see the physical transformation of Charlize Theron, almost unrecognizable with facial prosthetics bluffantes. See you in January 2020 to discover a film that aims no doubt a few appointments at the next Oscars…

