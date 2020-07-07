Charlize Theron ultra badass in the trailer of the new movie Netflix

The giant of streaming, Netflix has shared in the beginning of the month of July, the trailer of a action movie based on the comics hit The Old Guardwritten by Greg Ruckaun. The film recounts the story of a band of mercenaries immortal who fights to protect the humans. A trailer that is announcing the fights and suspense. We find Charlize Theron in the skin of a warrior, which did not have cold eyes. Netflix has seen things in a big way, with a cast solid : Charlize Theron headlining, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, or, Marwan Kenzari. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and will be available on Netflix on July 10, 2020.

