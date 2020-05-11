Charlize Theron unrecognizable by famous journalist in “Bombshell”

FILM – Difficult to recognize his features, even if its silhouette remains familiar. Actress Charlize Theron has been transformed for her role of journalist in the film “Bombshell”, whereas in French cinemas in January 2020, the first official was unveiled Wednesday, August 21, by the distributor Lionsgate.

As you can see at the head of this article, Charlize Theron is surrounded by Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in a scene full of tension, where the three women meet in an elevator.

Scandal Fox News

“Bombshell”, directed by the American Jay Roach (“Sisters”, “Dalton Trumbo”), tells the fall of Roger Ailes, media consultant for several u.s. presidents and CEO of Fox News, forced to resign in 2016, while he was at the heart of a scandal of sexual harassment within the chain.

The film recounts these events from the point of view of female characters. Nicole Kidman played the role of the journalist Gretchen Carlson, the origin of the first public accusations of sexual harassment aimed at Roger Ailes, who died in may 2017.