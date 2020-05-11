Charlize Theron unrecognizable by famous journalist in “Bombshell”

FILM – Difficult to recognize his features, even if its silhouette remains familiar. Actress Charlize Theron has been transformed for her role of journalist in the film “Bombshell”, whereas in French cinemas in January 2020, the first official was unveiled Wednesday, August 21, by the distributor Lionsgate.
As you can see at the head of this article, Charlize Theron is surrounded by Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in a scene full of tension, where the three women meet in an elevator.
Scandal Fox News
“Bombshell”, directed by the American Jay Roach (“Sisters”, “Dalton Trumbo”), tells the fall of Roger Ailes, media consultant for several u.s. presidents and CEO of Fox News, forced to resign in 2016, while he was at the heart of a scandal of sexual harassment within the chain.
The film recounts these events from the point of view of female characters. Nicole Kidman played the role of the journalist Gretchen Carlson, the origin of the first public accusations of sexual harassment aimed at Roger Ailes, who died in may 2017.
Charlize Theron plays the role of Megyn Kelly, a former journalist and star of Fox News, particularly known in France for having been the target of about a sexist Donald Trump. In 2016, in the scandal, Roger Ailes, she said that it had been herself a victim of harassment on the part of the string pattern.
Margot Robbie, the displays in this time of “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”, plays the role of (imaginary) of Kayla Pospisil, a producer.
On Twitter, the physical transformation of Charlize Theron hit the mark.
“Charlize Theron looks PERFECTLY at Megyn Kelly”
“I want to believe that this is Charlize Theron, but I do recognize absolutely not”
“It looks good but it is impossible that this is Charlize Theron”
Before Weinstein
According to a survey of New York Times, Fox News would have paid several million dollars to the alleged victims of the presenter to buy their silence.
Several civil lawsuits by former employees of the chain and the Fox group are depicted several examples of advances, verbal and physical violence, or employed, and journalists treated “whores” or “sluts”.
Several of the ancient chain, employed and self-employed workers regular to the antenna, have also accused Fox News of having been dismissed after their testimony.
The case was preceded by several months the scandal Weinstein, who has since brought with him many officers and journalists at other channels and the media.
