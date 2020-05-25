Charlize Theron unrecognizable in the first trailer for Scandal (video)

The film “Scandal” (” Bombshell ” in VO) will be released on our screens on the 22nd January next, and will trace the true story of the sex scandal that has shaken the chain of information conservative american Fox News.

A first trailer has just been unveiled, showing a Charlize Theron transformed for his role of Megyn Kelly, former star of the favorite of Donald Trump and one of the first to have filed a complaint against Roger Ailes, the founder and former CEO of Fox, also accused by Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman.

For many, this new role could be argued to be the actress south african second Oscar next January, sixteen years after Monster.

The film will trace the journey of the journalists of Fox who have managed to break the code of silence to denounce sexual harassment in they are the victims. In addition to Theron and Kidman, the cast is made up of Margot Robbie, John Lithgrow, and Laura Dern.