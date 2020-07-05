Charlize Theron “valid completely” the gesture of Adèle Haenel against Polanski at the César

Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images In an interview with the “JDD”, Charlize Theron has beautifully appreciated the gesture of Céline Sciamma et Adele Haenel at the last night of the Caesar.

The CINEMA – She “understands and validates completely the gesture”. Actress and producer staple in Hollywood, and especially these days in a feature film-Netflix, Charlize Theron embodies and highlights since the beginning of his career of the free women, who never give up in the face of adversity.

So naturally, when she is questioned on the subject, it applauds the gesture of Céline Sciamma et Adele Haenel, who have both decided to leave the last ceremony of Caesar, while Roman Polanski, still on the run away from the United States and accused of sexual violence, was rewarded. That is whatshe explained to the Sunday newspaper, who “advocates for equality, inclusion and diversity in front of and behind the camera”.

“Making films is a responsibility”

Also, if women see it as “an icon of feminist”, while Charlize Theron wants to push to be heard and to seek to change the world. “I encourage them to impose their truth, to rebel against the patriarchy and to never give up”, she says in the JDD.

“Making films is a liability. It is necessary to put the money in a just cause, that’s worth,” says Charlize Theron. And in this game, the producer of hollywood knows very well with whom she would like to work with: Céline Sciamma precisely, which she loved, “the Portrait of the girl on fire.”

“I want to register in the same way, it must become the norm,” she said about a film that has “astounded”, “captivated”. “I have a dream to work with it,” concluded the South African. A beautiful tribute to the French cinema of the time.

