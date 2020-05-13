Charlize Theron : why she was “incredibly frightened” on the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road

He was one of the cult movies of the last ten years. Mad Max : Fury Road has yet applied to its two main actors, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, very large efforts during filming. Directed by George Miller, the film has imposed conditions of work very demanding to the actors. The two artists have also not hidden their difficulties to manage the stress of a huge at which they were facing at the time, as they confide in an interview with the New York Times. Not knowing how to handle this stress, the two actors had chosen silence rather than communication. “I think because of my own fear, it was barricaded to protect us instead of we speak, and we say : ‘This is scary for you and it is scary for me too. Let’s be nice to each other ‘ “, said Charlize Theron this 12 may. “In a way a bit strange, we worked out as our characters : everything was a matter of survival.”

“I was desperate”

Charlize Theron has admitted that the stress was such that it was virtually become the driving force of this achievement. For the actress, the difficulty was to understand the director who had launched into a crazy project and had a very precise idea of what he wanted in each scene. The shooting conditions were demanding in addition to carry shots in a short time. “The biggest thing that has motivated all of this production was fear. I was incredibly

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Death of Michou : his collection of blue items auction

How to avoid getting the mist on the glasses when you wear a mask ?

Jesta Hillman (Koh-Lanta) concern : her baby is suffering from “night terrors”

Katy Perry pregnant : the singer is facing “waves of depression”

Déconfinement : here is the list of metro stations closed in Paris

“data-reactid=”23″>Death of Michou : his collection of blue items auction

How to avoid getting the mist on the glasses when you wear a mask ?

Jesta Hillman (Koh-Lanta) concern : her baby is suffering from “night terrors”

Katy Perry pregnant : the singer is facing “waves of depression”

Déconfinement : here is the list of metro stations closed in Paris