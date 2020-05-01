Charlize Theron’s chic, J-Lo and radiant love… The stars glamour at a gala night (PHOTOS)

For Charlize Theron, not to excess during the Christmas holidays, the hollywood star posted on January 2, a silhouette more slender than ever on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival in California. Moulded in a dress covered her wasp waist, the actress single 44-year-old who will be from the 22nd January next to the movie poster Scandal, has once again shown enchanting in front of the flashes of the photographers. Another beauty, less cold and more extravagant : Jennifer Lopez ! The bomba latina has walked the first red carpet of the year in the arms of her companion, Alex Rodriguez, more in love than ever. Smile ear to ear, the actress and singer 50 years old did not hide anything of his happiness to be among the hollywood stars invited to the gala opening. Rewarded for her very notable performance in the film Queens, J-Lo has opted for a look that’s floral refreshing. Strapless, lagging XXL… She has not done things by half !

Renée Zellweger and Salma Hayek, sober and elegant

As she prepares to dazzle his world with his performance inhabited in the biopic Judy (in the cinema on 26 February), where she gives life to the icon Judy Garland in the last months of his life, the actress Renee Zellweger has enjoyed being praised by his peers at this gala event. Missed the lovable blunderer Bridget Jones which had its hours of glory, Renée Zellweger was displayed beautifully understated, wearing a black suit, the face eased as to turn a definitive page on a depression that had so remote an time of the movie shoots. The delicious Salma Hayek, also dressed in black, was displayed when she, alongside her husband François-Henri Pinault and his friend always Antonio Banderas. The trio, very chic and an accomplice, has not failed to delight the photographers. As the girlfriend of Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kempel, has caused a sensation by taking the pose in a dress slit and low-cut.

Joaquin Phoenix has gained weight

If Martin Scorsese, Adam Driver, or even Quentin Tarantino have also come to tread the red carpet, there is no doubt that the presence that has marked the spirits is that of Joaquin Phoenix. The actor of 45 years, amazing Joker in the film, Todd Phillips, is displayed in the company of his mother, Arlyn Phoenix. Very thin for the need of the film, the actor seems to have taken the bull by the horns and enjoy the festivals of end of the year to remplumer. The eye sparkling, it reveals, to present a physical more chubby and it is a pleasure to see !