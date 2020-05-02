Charlotte Casiraghi, Sophie Turner, Nabilla… Back on the weddings of stars in 2019

Luxurious, discreet, formal, extravagant, fast, or extended over several days, in small groups or with a crowd of guests… each to its own method, but the purpose was the same : all of these stars have celebrated their wedding in 2019 !

On the French side, the wedding of THE year took place in Monaco on the 1st of June last. At the prince’s palace, more precisely for the civil marriage, before a second religious act more intimate, near Saint Rémy de Provence, in the abbey of Sainte-Marie de Pierredon. These indices put you on the right track ? The young couple we are talking about are, of course, Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam. After two years of romance, and the birth of his first child, the couple has chosen to 2019, to formalize his love !

Different atmosphere with a different couple : Nabilla and Thomas ! Surprisingly, the parents of little Milann have played the discretion to their union, which was celebrated in London. A ceremony very intimate which they have only shared a few pictures for the greatest pleasure of their fans.

Abroad, other couples have also had the happiness to unite their future in 2019. And the actress Sophie Turner, who said farewell to the series Game of Thrones, has joined the family of the Jonas Brothers by marrying Joe, Jude Law said yes for the third time, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has also jumped the steps and side sports, the tennis champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his marriage with Xisca, the one who shares his life for many years.

To be sure of not having missed a single union of stars before switching to the 2020, don’t miss our slideshow retro !