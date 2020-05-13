Chasten Buttigieg, husband of mayor Pete, will publish memoirs in September

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of the former democratic candidate for the presidential Pete Buttigieg, will publish a memoir in September. “I have something to tell you” will be released on the 1st of September, according to a press release published on the website of the publisher Simon & Schuster.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to share with you what I have worked so hard over the past year (as well as, you know, help Peter to stand as a candidate for the presidency!) I’ve written a book! “Chasten Buttigieg said in an announcement Instagram Tuesday.

“This book is a story of growing up, to find myself, go out, break your heart, falling in love and, of course, to marry a mayor and run for the presidency,” said the former first man of South Bend, Indiana. “The last year and a half on the track of the campaign has taught me as much about me as about our country.”

Also read: The husband of Pete Buttigieg, Chasten, said that he is used to ” manage the likes of Rush Limbaugh “

Chasten Buttigieg has taken a leave of absence from his position as a teacher of the humanities in the Academy, Montessori Edison Lakes to join the long presidential campaign of her husband, conducting interviews on behalf of the campaign. In particular, he publicly applauded against the scion of radio conservative Rush Limbaugh, who has made a comment derisive of what might look like a gay man, against the president Donald Trump in the general election of 2020.

“I’ve had to deal with people like Rush Limbaugh all my life,” he said to Lindsey Davis of ABC News during an interview in February for the serial election of the network ” Running Mates “.

“This is not new,” he said at the time, offering a glimpse of the past that will be discussed in the briefs. “I took care of it all my life. I’ve had to deal with a multitude of Rush Limbaughs when I walked in the hallways of my high school. You need to realize that the American LGBTQ have to go out every day: when someone asks to whom we are married, asks about our partner, or if you would like to share something about yourself, but then you need to guess how this person will react if I say “My husband” instead of “My wife”. “

Harry Potter: 15 facts magic on the franchise Wizard of JK Rowling’s Boy (Photos)

J. K. Rowling has launched Pottermania on the 26th of June 1997 with the release of “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone “(renamed “Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States) and four years later, a film version began a franchise of a decade that has been as successful. TheWrap partnered with IMDb to give you these 15 facts that you do not know can not be on the film series.

WB

The roots of films Potter began in 1997 with David Heyman, the man who produced all the episodes of the series, including ” Fantastic Beasts “. Heyman was looking for a series of books for young adults present in the major studios and has received a copy of “Sorcerer’s Stone” to his assistant. Two years later, Rowling sold the rights to her books to Warner Bros. for 2 million dollars, provided that only british actors be castés.

.

A major exception to this has been the actor, original Dumbledore, Richard Harris, born in Ireland. He repeatedly refused the role because he did not want to commit to filming several suites, but finally gave in to his granddaughter in love with Potter. Unfortunately, Harris died in 2002 after filming “Chamber of Secrets” and has been replaced by Michael Gambon.

WB

Part of the appeal of the films Potter has been to see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint grow up with their characters, but this does almost no product. While searching for a director, WB has seen Steven Spielberg, who wanted to make films as an animated series which combined books. The world Bank president, Alan Horn, has vetoed the idea of insisting that the films be live.

.

Having written four books at the beginning of the shoot, Rowling has been hired as a consultant creative to ensure that the film does not contradict his plans for the rest of the series. To this end, she revealed elements of the plot that she had not yet written to Alan Rickman, that Rowling had chosen to hand to play Snape. This included the revelation of the love of Snape for Lily Evans to the climax of ” Deathly Hallows “.

WB

Fans may recall the protests against Pottermania groups, conservative christians who claimed that the franchise promoted witchcraft pagan. This has had an impact on the set of ” Sorcerer’s Stone “, because the application to film in the cathedral of Canterbury, have been blocked. Instead, the dean of Gloucester has hosted the film crew in his cathedral, saying that he was a big fan of the series.

Creative Commons / Mattana

Filmmaker Chris Columbus aimed to film as much of the “Sorcerer’s Stone” on the spot as he could. While the films later used more for studio shoots, they were turned on of the major sites in England, including King’s Cross, the cathedral of Durham and the castle of Alnwick. The main exceptions were in the common room of Gryffindor and the Great Hall, which were filmed in the studio.

WB

In the books as in the movie, platform 9 3/4 is not between platforms 9 and 10 at King’s Cross. The platforms 9 and 10 are the platforms of the suburbs located in a part, rather mundane of the station, while the larger area seen in the film and represented in the books is the long-distance area is situated on platforms 4 and 5. However, if you go to King’s Cross and find the true platform 10, nearby you will find a sign for platform 9 3/4 with a luggage cart disappearing into the wall.

Warner Bros.

During the casting for The Boy Who Lived, Columbus was determined to get Daniel Radcliffe for the role after seeing it in the adaptation of the BBC in 1999 ” David Copperfield “. This almost has not taken place, however, because the parents of Radcliffe were afraid that he will not be overwhelmed by the media attention. After a long conversation with Columbus and Heyman, they finally agreed.

WB

The hearing of Rupert Grint was completely different. To get the role of Ron Weasley, he sent a video tape of him rappant why it should be in the film. In 2011, during a panel for ” Deathly Hallows “, he has interpreted a part of his rap to a crowd of fans of Potter.

WB

Even today, the differences between Radcliffe and Grint are striking. While he has accumulated more than 95 million dollars of his time with Harry, Radcliffe has admitted in an interview with The Telegraph in 2016 that he had barely spent any of it. Grint, meanwhile, has spent her own money to realize his childhood dream of owning an ice cream truck.

TheWrap

As for Emma Watson, she hesitated first to audition for Hermione, but she was convinced to do so by his professor of theatre at Oxford. She got the role after Heyman and Rowling have been impressed by his confidence during the tests screen.

WB

In an attempt to remain as faithful as possible to the books, Watson was originally given false teeth to match the smile to the black teeth of Hermione after the descriptions of Rowling. They have been discarded after Watson struggled to speak to them.

CBS

J. K. Rowling herself has been offered a cameo in the film as the mother of Harry, Lily, who appears in the Mirror of Erised. Rowling has declined and the role was entrusted to Geraldine Somerville.

WB

The floating candles in the Great Hall were created with a platform of special effects that moved the candles from the top down in the special holders which have created the illusion that they are floating. This platform has been abandoned in the aftermath after that one of the wires has broken and dropped a candle. No one was injured, but it was decided that the candles would be entirely computer generated in the film later.

WB

Although most films are not shot in chronological order, Columbus decided to shoot most of the “Sorcerer’s Stone” from the beginning to help Radcliffe, Watson and Grint to regroup. One of the few exceptions to this has been the game of Quidditch, which was shot last because of the large amount of special effects and visuals. Go to IMDb for more trivia, goofing off, and citations.

WB

Previous slide

Next slide

Here are a few anecdotes that you were not aware of may be on the way in which J. K. The beloved books of Rowling have become a franchise film

J. K. Rowling has launched Pottermania on the 26th of June 1997 with the release of “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone “(renamed “Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States) and four years later, a film version began a franchise of a decade that has been as successful. TheWrap partnered with IMDb to give you these 15 facts that you do not know can not be on the film series.