Chavez Jr knocks the coronavirus in Sinaloa

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

The mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, continues with the delivery of food pantries to help the people who need it most during the quarantine by Covid-19, an initiative that began with a cousin and that looks to continue.

This week were published in social networks pictures of food pantries submitted by the son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavezsomething that, let’s be clear, makes heart.

Three weeks ago we started this I said to my cousin, Ramses: we should hand out food to the people, in Culiacán, there is a lot that does not have food and how we can ask people not to quit if there is no pantry in his house. It was my idea, I get something and I did,” said the son of the legend.

The former middleweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC) she said she had already handed out nearly 300 pantriestheir intention was to deliver 200 more.

What we have done so informally, is something that is done from the heart, is not with another intention,” he said ‘Julito’, who trains so lonesome in your home in hopes to soon return to action.

After giving some pantries, you said you have other saved for people who really need it and that ask aid, mainly in Culiacán and Los Mochis.

